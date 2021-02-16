Pandemic taking a toll on students’ learning, S.C. study shows

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost a year since schools started to make the switch to online learning.

And now new data shows learning loss could lead to more students getting held back a grade in South Carolina.

The state hired a company to find where kids are right now.

Of the sample the company looked at, 46 percent tested “low” in literacy and 32 percent “low” in math.

And the company found fall learning loss was especially high for fourth- and fifth-grader students in literacy and fourth- through eighth-graders in math.

State education officials say they’ve noticed, too.

There’s “clearly loss at every grade level, and nobody’s immune to this,” said Quincie Moore, state director of early learning and literacy.

