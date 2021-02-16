Advertisement

Pandemic taking a toll on students’ learning, S.C. study shows

By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost a year since schools started to make the switch to online learning.

And now new data shows learning loss could lead to more students getting held back a grade in South Carolina.

The state hired a company to find where kids are right now.

MORE | 2-state teachers urge against premature rush to reopen classrooms

Of the sample the company looked at, 46 percent tested “low” in literacy and 32 percent “low” in math.

And the company found fall learning loss was especially high for fourth- and fifth-grader students in literacy and fourth- through eighth-graders in math.

State education officials say they’ve noticed, too.

There’s “clearly loss at every grade level, and nobody’s immune to this,” said Quincie Moore, state director of early learning and literacy.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth
Karen Ellestad
Augusta contestant to appear tonight on ‘Jeopardy!’
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes into Augusta home
Aiken County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

This was the scene in Brunswick, N.C., after a deadly tornado swept through the area.
Tornadoes kill 3, destroy homes in Georgia, North Carolina
Brunswick
Deadly N.C. tornado left this damage behind
Tornado leaves destruction in southern Georgia
Southeast Health usually prepares between 200 to 250 vaccines a day, but this week as one of...
Georgia, South Carolina have new ways to share vaccination data