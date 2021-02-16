Advertisement

Local Facebook page organizers put together wedding giveaway

By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The “Say, ‘I Do’” local Facebook group is spearheading the giveaway of a free wedding valued over $20,000 for a frontline worker or essential employee in the CSRA.

Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges based on the content of their story; entries are subject to verification.

The winner will be selected by a committee of sponsors based on application and interview process.

Entries can be submitted through March 14. Winners will be announced March 19 on the “Say, ‘I Do’” Facebook page.

For more information and to enter, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/705520053661383/permalink/711669509713104.

