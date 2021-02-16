Advertisement

Gov. Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 guidance in GA

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. (Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore)(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a new executive order on COVID-19 guidance in the state.

The order modifies sanitation guidance for businesses and events in accordance with the latest data about COVID-19 spread. The order also adds a requirement for restaurants, non-critical infrastructure businesses, and events to ensure their ventilation systems operate properly.

Critical Infrastructure businesses are encouraged to ensure proper ventilation as well, and all Georgia businesses and events should increase air circulation and purification as practicable.

A provision is included to allow an individual to apply for a renewal of their weapons carry license up to 120 days after the expiration date if the license expires during the ongoing Public Health State of Emergency.

The order will also allow for lawful non-citizens of Georgia to obtain one or more additional 120-day temporary driving permit or I.D. if they have a valid Georgia license or I.D. that expired on or before March 14, 2020.

