Golden Harvest hosts three mobile markets this week

Golden Harvest food drive
Golden Harvest food drive(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s no break for the Golden Harvest Food Bank as they will hold three more mobile markets this week.

Those mobile markets will be held at:

THURSDAY at 12:00 p.m. (noon): 304 UN Ct, Grovetown, Georgia 30813

FRIDAY at 2:00 p.m.: 2664 Willis Foremand Road, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815

SATURDAY at 10:00 a.m.: 3310 Commerce Drive Augusta, Georgia 30909

These drive-thrus are no-contact, so make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load up the food for you.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

