Georgia, South Carolina have new ways to share vaccination data

South Carolina and Georgia have both rolled out new online dashboards to share data on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Both states already had implemented dashboards, but the new ones debuting this week are far more extensive.

Here’s a look at what the state’s have done.

Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health is launching a new COVID vaccine dashboard at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/3d8eea39f5c1443db1743a4cb8948a9c.

The dashboard provides what the agency calls a “detailed, transparent picture of vaccination administration in Georgia.”

As part of the transition to the new dashboard, a one-time decrease will be visible in the number of vaccines administered. This slight decrease is the result of data cleaning and removal of duplicate vaccination entries, and overall quality control.

The Georgia COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. (WRDW)

The dashboard will be updated daily at 3 p.m. and now includes:

Number of vaccine doses that have been administered in Georgia and reported to the Georgia Registry for Immunization Transactions and Services, broken out by first and second doses.

Number of vaccine doses administered by a Georgia provider per 100,000 residents, broken out by first and second doses.

Vaccine doses administered by county and by day.

Race and ethnicity data of vaccine recipients.

Total number of vaccine doses that have been shipped to Georgia from the federal government’s allocation for the state.

The number of Georgia providers that have received vaccines from the federal allocation for Georgia.

Number of vaccine doses shipped to Georgia providers and the percent of those doses administered.

The agency says it will regularly review and update features of the dashboard to ensure data quality, accuracy and transparency.

South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday launched a new online resource providing information about the age group, gender, race and ethnicity of those who have received COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina.

The data is considered provisional, since it’s based on what providers record about the people they are vaccinating in our state. Some people choose to limit the amount of information they tell a provider, such as their race and ethnicity.

Updated daily, the demographics dashboard is available by clicking the “COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard” button on the main COVID-19 webpage.

DHEC urged users to read the “Understanding the Change in Data” document that explains what this demographics information means. For example, the information is based on where a person was vaccinated, not where the person lives.

About one-fifth of the state’s population is currently eligible to receive their shots. As more vaccine becomes available and more South Carolinians can receive their shots, the demographics dashboard will expand to provide additional information.

Officials described the new dashboard during a media briefing last week.

“We are excited that that’s coming in, and that’s coming very soon,” said Nick Davidson, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s senior deputy for public health. “We anticipate it will be in a user-friendly version and one that is graphically pleasing to look at and easy to interpret.”

South Carolina’s immunization information system, SIMON, helps track vaccines administered, and it also captures demographics.

DHEC says the dashboard will include data from the state’s immunization system, along with the federally-run systems, VAMS and Tiberius.

Key data points will include age range, gender, racial and ethnic background, along with geographic information.

Mary Beth Kurilo, senior director of health informatics for the American Immunization Registry Association, said tracking this information helps point out how fairly vaccine is being distributed.

Demographic data can help public health officials know who’s in a population and how many are immunized. It helps with accurately matching a patient to the data. And it also helps find pockets of need in geographic areas, and where to tackle health disparities.

“Non-white populations are adversely affected, disproportionately affected by COVID. Race and ethnicity are very, very important,” said Kurilo. “So we try to track race and ethnicity broadly so that we can make sure not only we understand the impact of disease, but also the equitable distribution of vaccine out in the field.”

Kurilo speculated that a reason for delay in a state presenting demographic data might be that information being reported hadn’t been as complete as desired. But she attributed a more common reason potentially being that efforts have been dedicated to other matters during the pandemic.

“I think a more common reason is just time - that everyone is scrambling so quickly to onboard new providers, to make sure that reporting is as complete as possible, and a lot of these folks are working 10, 12, 14 hours and just haven’t yet been able to analyze the data and mine it for information the way we’d like to.”

Other neighboring states, however, have successfully been making this demographic data public for weeks.

Kurilo said different states have different policies on sharing information or may have more beefed up resources to tackle mining data like this.

“I know we see staffing and workflow issues in lots of our jurisdictions, and although every state has an IIS, all IIS are not equal in terms of funding and resources and workforce,” she explained. “And so - there will be variations.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WMBF