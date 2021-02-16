Gas prices leap in SC and across nation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina gas prices have risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South Carolina are 13 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports say the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $1.99 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.55 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50 per gallon. The national average is up 11 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, reports say.

SC Gas Prices ((Source: WCSC))

In Spartanburg gas prices are averaging $2.22 per gallon, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.18 per gallon. In Augusta gas prices are averaging $2.30 per gallon which is unchanged from last week’s $2.29 per gallon. In Columbia gas prices are averaging $2.25 per gallon which is up 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.20 per gallon.

“It’s not surprising that gasoline prices continue to follow oil prices higher, as the national average now stands at its highest level since January 2020 as Pay with GasBuddy data shows U.S. gasoline demand rose over two percent last week,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said. “The rise in gas prices continues to be driven by improving demand in the United States, and has nothing to do with who sits in the White House, but rather how many motorists are filing their tanks on a daily basis, and from that data, it’s no guess, but prices will continue to trend higher. This situation will last as long as OPEC continues to restrain their oil production, creating the situation we’re in where demand is recovering faster than (supply). The situation won’t get better, just wait until spring, it’s likely the national average will rise another 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon if oil production doesn’t respond to the continued recovery in demand.”

