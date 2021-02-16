Advertisement

“Fun, loving...genuine” Aiken County school special education aide passes away

Ms. Janice Dawkins was a special education aide at Mossy Creek Elementary school.
By WRDW News 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teacher from the Aiken County Public School District has passed away.

Ms. Janice Dawkins was a special education aide at Mossy Creek Elementary school.

The district released a statement about her passing and the passing of an Aiken County student on Monday:

“We are heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of two beloved members of our school district family in Mossy Creek Elementary School special education aide Janice Dawkins and Belvedere Elementary School student Riggs Lindsay...”

The district when on to say that Ms. Dawkins is “remembered as an amazing colleague and friend...,” and thoughts and prayers are with her family.

Aiken County parent Heather Sessions-Dorries says Dawkins was an aide in her son’s class when he was in fifth grade.

“She was the kind of woman you felt comfortable leaving your child with...the one that would text if he was sick, send a message just to tell you how he was doing during the day, or one you would just check-in for the sake of checking in,” she said. “It was always a joke with the fifth-grade parents that we wanted to send Mrs. Dawkins to middle school with our kids when they left Mossy Creek... She was fun, loving and most of all genuine. She made a huge impact on my child, and probably a bigger impact on a protective mother.”

At this time, we do not know Dawkin’s cause of death.

This is a developing story.

