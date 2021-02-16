Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold front continues east early this morning. We will see cold air move in behind the front with lows ranging from the 30s and 40s early. A steady wind out of the west between 10-15 mph will last most of the day. We are expecting low level clouds early in the day before seeing skies clear in the afternoon. Highs will be below average today with most locations staying in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday morning is looking cold with lows dropping to the upper 20s. Skies will gradually fill up with clouds during the day Wednesday, but we should remain dry with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 50s Winds will be out of the east between 3-8 mph.

Rain chances will increase again Wednesday night as our next area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will stay warmer Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain chances will be high Thursday as the area of low pressure continues through the region. Thunderstorms look possible Thursday and some could be severe. We will be in the warm sector of the approaching system and have most of the ingredients needed for severe storms to develop. We will continue to monitor. Highs on Thursday will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

The area of low pressure should be moving east of the region Friday with gradual clearing throughout the day. Temperatures Friday are expected to start in the mid 40s early and gradually warm up to the mid 50s.

The weekend currently looks dry, sunny, and cool! Lows will be near 30 and highs in the 50s both days.

