Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear this evening into tonight with winds becoming less breezy. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Wednesday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Lows early Wednesday will be below freezing for most of the area. (WRDW)

Skies will gradually fill up with clouds during the day Wednesday, but we should remain dry with highs a little warmer in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will increase again Wednesday night as our next area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will stay warmer Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the mid to upper 40s. Wedge conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning with northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will be high Thursday as the area of low pressure continues through the region. Thunderstorms look likely Thursday and some could be severe in the southern CSRA. There will be a big spread in temperatures Thursday with wedge conditions in place. Highs will remain in the 40s in the northern CSRA, but will reach the 60s in the southern CSRA. Rain totals through Thursday night look to be between 1-2″ with isolated areas getting 3″+.

The area of low pressure should be moving east of the region Friday with gradual clearing throughout the day. Temperatures Friday are expected to start in the mid 40s early and gradually warm up to the mid 50s.

It’s going to be chilly early Saturday with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny skies expected Saturday as high pressure sits over the region. Winds will be light during the day.

Temperatures will cool back down to near 30 by early Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies during the day.

Another rain maker looks to move through next Monday before clearing out Tuesday.

