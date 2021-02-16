Advertisement

AU Health still has 1,000 vaccination slots open

By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health still has 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at its newly opened mass vaccination hub in Augusta, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

AU Health had announced Monday that it had 1,400 slots available — 400 on Tuesday at its Aiken site and 1,000 on Wednesday at its huge new facility at Washington Square in Augusta.

As of Tuesday morning, those Augusta slots are still available in the former SteinMart at 2834 Washington Road, a building owned by the Augusta National Golf Club, which donated its use as well as $1 million for operations.

Individuals meeting criteria for vaccinations in Georgia and South Carolina are eligible to register at https://covid.augustahealth.org/vaccine.

In Georgia, vaccinations are currently open to:

  • Health care workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
  • Adults age 65 and older and their caregivers
  • Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

Although there were concerned that icy weather to the north might affect vaccine shipments to the CSRA, that hasn’t been the case.

