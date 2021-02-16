Atlanta council calls for vaccinations for wider group

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are calling on the state to expand the current COVID-19 vaccine population category.

Right now, the Peach State is in Phase 1A-Plus.

That means vaccinations are currently open to:

Health care workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Adults age 65 and older and their caregivers

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

But Atlanta City Council members want the group to include more people.

The council passed a resolution Monday asking the state Department of Public Health to expand the vaccine rollout.

The council asked the state to include the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s full list of essential workers.

That includes people in child care, education, grocery store and manufacturing jobs, among others.

Gov. Brian Kemp has said in the past the state does not get enough of the vaccine to expand the current rollout.

