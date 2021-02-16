Advertisement

Aiken native due in federal court over U.K. traffic death

Anne Sacoolas
Anne Sacoolas(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, an Aiken native accused of hitting and killing a British teenager while driving will be in federal court.

Anne Sacoolas is fightng to dismiss charges from Harry Dunn’s family.

Dunn was killed in a hit-and-run in August 2019.

Sacoolas was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and hit dunn on his motorbike.

Sacoolas is married to a diplomat and claimed diplomatic immunity and flew back to America.

British courts charged her with dangerous driving causing death.

If convicted, Sacoolas faces up to 14 years in prison.

Both the Biden and Trump administrations have refused to extradite her back to England.

Sacoolas also plans to appeal a civil suit against her filed by the Dunn Family for millions of dollars in compensation.

