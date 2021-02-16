Aiken County school community remembers lives of 5-year-old student and beloved teacher

AIKEN CO, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was pain felt tonight across county lines in Aiken, where the community is remembering the lives of two of their own.

Tonight, a balloon release held for one of those lives gone. And we hear from the community who says their plan is to get through it all together.

Educators, family members, and friends all came to show support for Riggs Lindsay after he passed away on Saturday.

Balloons filled the sky at Belvedere Elementary School this afternoon as the community said goodbye to the five-year-old boy.

They say this was incredibly difficult to participate in. School officials say this was the worst week of their entire school year.

“I can say this is the hardest thing I’ve dealt with in my career. To talk to his parents as a mother myself... I can’t begin to imagine what it would be like to lose a child myself,” Belvedere Elementary Principal Allyson Long said.

Long says that everyone knew who Riggs was walking up and down the hallways.

“Everyone who was used to seeing him walk up and down the hallways with a big grin and smiles and waving at everybody and he would giggle and laugh,” she said. “To not be able to hear that sound again is going to leave a big hole.”

Cards lined the table from staff members expressing their sympathy and memories of Riggs. Each balloon was paired with an inspirational quote.

And in the last three days, the Aiken County Public School District lost a second beloved person: Janice Dawkins, a special education aid at Mossy Creek Elementary.

“She was a true blessing. She got to know the kids, and not only the school curriculum. She knew their personalities. She was a good disciplinarian. She was a good time, and she was loud and fun, but they knew they were always loved. She natured their hearts and their minds,” Heather Dorries said.

Dorries’ son had Dawkins in his fifth-grade class at Mossy Creek Elementary. And she was his favorite teacher.

“She was a wonderful addition to the classroom. My son... I’ll tell you that was his favorite year in school, fifth grade,” Dorries said.

Dorries says that Dawkins was like a mother figure to everyone in the school, helping out where she could.

And losses like these really start to stack up as we move through the pandemic.

“It begins to wear on someone and I think that the increase in loss and when it hits home, like with a teacher, or a friend, or a family member, it really begins to build up,” Dorries said. “But I do believe there is hope.”

School district counselors are giving extra support to staff and students all week. Information for counseling is being sent out to those two schools affected.

