Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died of his injuries after being fought off by an elderly Aiken County couple whose home he tried to invade, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened just after noon Monday at a home on Dicks Street between Beech Island and Jackson.

The man knocked on the rear door and when it was opened, he charged his way in while wielding a large knife.

Deputies said the intruider used the knife handle to start beating the occupants, an 82-year-old man and his 79-year-old wife.

The woman fell down, injuring her index finger, and intruder continued the attack by using the sharp point of the knife on the woman, causing a laceration to her forehead.

During the attack, the husband used the handle of his gun to defend himself and his wife, constantly striking the home invader, according to deputies.

The intruder fell to the floor, conscious but non-responsive, according to deputies.

Arriving deputies found him on the floor covered in blood.

The intruder and victims were taken to hospitals.

The intruder succumbed to his traumatic injuries at 10:51 p.m. Monday at Augusta University Medical Center, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The identity of the suspect will be released once positive identification has been made and the family notified.

His body will be autopsied in Newberry.

Ables’ office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

The couple told deputies they’d seen the man walking through the neighborhood but didn’t know the reason for the attack.

