Aiken Co. schools keep current learning models in-place

AIKEN CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Aiken County Public Schools will remain in the current instructional models following Presidents’ Day weekend.

This model includes:

Hybrid for middle and high schools

Four-day instruction for elementary schools

Superintendent King Laurence will announce his next instructional model recommendation to the Aiken County Board of Education during the board’s regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting may be viewed live online on the district website’s home page.

