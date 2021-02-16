Advertisement

Aiken Co. schools keep current learning models in-place

Aiken County school district
Aiken County school district(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Aiken County Public Schools will remain in the current instructional models following Presidents’ Day weekend.

This model includes:

  • Hybrid for middle and high schools
  • Four-day instruction for elementary schools

Superintendent King Laurence will announce his next instructional model recommendation to the Aiken County Board of Education during the board’s regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting may be viewed live online on the district website’s home page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes vehicle into Goshen Road home
RCSO responded to the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta in response to a reported gunshot...
At least one injured in Second Avenue shooting
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes into Augusta home

Latest News

Cards were delivered to healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients at University Hospital.
Schools send Valentines to University Hospital staff and patients
University Hospital Valentine's Day
Golden Harvest food drive
Golden Harvest hosts three mobile markets this week
SC tourism industry hopes for better days
SC tourism industry hopes for better days
Ms. Janice Dawkins was a special education aide at Mossy Creek Elementary school.
“Fun, loving...genuine” Aiken County school special education aide passes away