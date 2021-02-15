Advertisement

UConn new No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina drops

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - UConn has moved up to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time this season after beating top-ranked South Carolina last week. The Gamecocks fell one spot to second.

This is the third consecutive week that there’s been a different No. 1 team in the women’s AP Top 25.

UConn has been first for at least one week every season since 2012-13 and 246 times since Jan. 17, 1995, when the Huskies sat atop the poll for the first time. Louisville, North Carolina State and Texas A&M round out the top five teams in the poll.

Aiken County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

