UConn new No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina drops

(AP) - UConn has moved up to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time this season after beating top-ranked South Carolina last week. The Gamecocks fell one spot to second.

This is the third consecutive week that there’s been a different No. 1 team in the women’s AP Top 25.

UConn has been first for at least one week every season since 2012-13 and 246 times since Jan. 17, 1995, when the Huskies sat atop the poll for the first time. Louisville, North Carolina State and Texas A&M round out the top five teams in the poll.

