Advertisement

South Carolina data could show how fairly vaccine is being distributed

By Madson Martin
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical data to show where the COVID-19 vaccine is going and who it’s going to is still missing in South Carolina, or at least poorly presented so far.

During a media briefing, state officials said they anticipate a new dashboard will come out on Tuesday.

“We are excited that that’s coming in, and that’s coming very soon,” said Nick Davidson, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s senior deputy for public health. “We anticipate it will be in a user-friendly version and one that is graphically pleasing to look at and easy to interpret.”

South Carolina’s immunization information system, SIMON, helps track vaccines administered, and it also captures demographics.

MORE | COVID-19 updates: Good news on declining cases, rising vaccinations

DHEC says the dashboard will include data from the state’s immunization system, along with the federally-run systems, VAMS and Tiberius.

Key data points will include age range, gender, racial and ethnic background, along with geographic information.

Mary Beth Kurilo, senior director of health informatics for the American Immunization Registry Association, said tracking this information helps point out how fairly vaccine is being distributed.

Demographic data can help public health officials know who’s in a population and how many are immunized. It helps with accurately matching a patient to the data. And it also helps find pockets of need in geographic areas, and where to tackle health disparities.

“Non-white populations are adversely affected, disproportionately affected by COVID. Race and ethnicity are very, very important,” said Kurilo. “So we try to track race and ethnicity broadly so that we can make sure not only we understand the impact of disease, but also the equitable distribution of vaccine out in the field.”

Kurilo speculated that a reason for delay in a state presenting demographic data might be that information being reported hadn’t been as complete as desired. But she attributed a more common reason potentially being that efforts have been dedicated to other matters during the pandemic.

“I think a more common reason is just time - that everyone is scrambling so quickly to onboard new providers, to make sure that reporting is as complete as possible, and a lot of these folks are working 10, 12, 14 hours and just haven’t yet been able to analyze the data and mine it for information the way we’d like to.”

Other neighboring states, however, have successfully been making this demographic data public for weeks.

Kurilo said different states have different policies on sharing information or may have more beefed up resources to tackle mining data like this.

“I know we see staffing and workflow issues in lots of our jurisdictions, and although every state has an IIS, all IIS are not equal in terms of funding and resources and workforce,” she explained. “And so - there will be variations.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes vehicle into Goshen Road home
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
RCSO responded to the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta in response to a reported gunshot...
At least one injured in Second Avenue shooting
Frederick Lamont Jones
Inmate escapes Screven County Jail
Aiken County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia leaders to discuss vaccine hesitancy in Peach State
This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
New enrollment window opens for health insurance shoppers
Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
More than 50 million coronavirus vaccines administered in US
A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a...
COVID-19 updates: Good news on declining cases, rising vaccinations