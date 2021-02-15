Advertisement

S.C. teen collects thousands of food donations for classmates in need

When Tyler Shrewsbury, a senior at Bluffton High, heard there was food insecurity among his classmates, he wanted to help.(WRDW)
By WTOC
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One young man in the Lowcountry has made it his mission to help families in the school district fight food insecurity.

There was a large hallway and at the height of the food drive you could hardly walk through because of the thousands of items that were piling up every single day. Even now, three weeks later, they are still getting donations of food into the school to help the families that need it.

“We ended up with more food than we knew what to do with,” school social worker Heather Kine said.

The Bluffton High School Guidance Department had a stash of food for families in need.

“They said they had gotten an overwhelming number of reports coming in that people needed necessities like food, toiletries, they couldn’t afford to pay their electric bill.”

When Tyler Shrewsbury, a senior at Bluffton High, heard there was food insecurity among his classmates, he wanted to help

“Usually when we hold a food drive, we probably only bring in two to maybe 400 items. 400 items would be crazy. Because we are usually just doing it internally.”

Rather than settle for 400, he had a thought.

“What if I reach out to the community? There are neighborhoods around here with thousands of homes. And I did. And it just exploded.”

With the help of local neighborhoods, Tyler and his friends brought in over 10,000 items.

“We stopped counting at 10,000. And we helped over 50 families. We helped all the families at Bluffton High, and then the other two schools, Bluffton Elementary and Bluffton Middle.”

Now, Tyler is taking this experience and letting it grow. He has established his own nonprofit organization called Lowcountry Gives. He wants to re-create this food drive’s success across the state “My goal would be eventually to go to all the school’s guidance department in South Carolina.”

He says even as he leaves for college, he’s planning on staying active and helping as many people as he can.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

