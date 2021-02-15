S.C. Senate committee to review small annual teacher raises

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee will consider this week whether to restore a small annual raise for most teachers delayed because of budget uncertainties due to COVID-19.

The House earlier this month unanimously approved a proposal to give teachers “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service.

The resolution is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Senate Finance Committee.

If approved, the raises would be given in a lump sum by June 15.

All signs say it should easily pass.

The full Senate approved paying the step raises during a special session in September, but the House did not take up the resolution at the time.

