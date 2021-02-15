Richmond County deputy crashes vehicle into Goshen Road home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms a Richmond County deputy drove his vehicle into a home on the 1500 block of Goshen Road at the corner of Ossabaw Drive while responding to a call in the area.

A Richmond County deputy crashed his vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening. (WRDW/WAGT)

The incident was initially reported as an accident with injuries, and investigators tell News 12 the deputy was taken to the hospital via ambulance and was conscious when he left the scene.

News 12′s reporter on the scene saw a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle being towed away from the scene.

The homeowner says the car struck their daughter’s bedroom. She was reportedly in the room at the time of the crash, but was not injured. The homeowners say two weeks ago, they moved their daughter’s bed from the area the car struck.

A Richmond County deputy drove his car into a home on Goshen Road Sunday night. (WRDW/WAGT)

The incident happened at 6:31 p.m.

At this time, investigators believe weather was a factor in the crash, but could not definitively say what caused it. The investigation is ongoing.

