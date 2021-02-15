Richmond County deputy crashes into Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy crashed into a home off Goshen Road in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday.

Homeowners say he crashed into the wall of their daughter’s bedroom. They say her bed was against that wall only a few weeks ago until they recently moved it.

Neighbors say everyone rushing in to help is a testament to the neighborhood.

“I was in the kitchen getting ready to finish my dinner and I heard sirens, and they sounded like they were really close,” said Chrissy Foley, a neighbor who called 911. “Then I heard a boom before I got to the bedroom window.”

She said she called 911 when she knew something was wrong.

“I kept watching, the sirens and lights kept going, and going, and going. And I’m like, somethings not right,” she said.

Foley said it was initially a fight to get the officer out of his car because his door was jammed.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was conscious by the time he left in an ambulance.

“They got him out of the car, he was on the stretcher. I thought a good sign was that he was sitting up, they didn’t have him laying down,” she said.

When we told her a young girl inside had just recently moved her bed away from the wall, she said she has no doubt the redecorating happened for a reason.

“I’m a Christian, and I just feel like God protected that little girl,” she said.

New to the neighborhood, Foley said seeing everyone rush to help told her everything she needed to know about her new neighborhood.

“Now I know what kind of people live here,” she said. “In a scary situation, it was just wonderful to see all the comradery of everyone working together to make sure this officer was okay.”

The family inside the home says their daughter is doing just fine, but they’re all very shaken up. They say despite the new hole in their house, they’re happy that no one was seriously injured.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told us the officer’s injuries are non-life threatening.

They said they’re investigating the cause of the accident, but wouldn’t be surprised if weather played a role.

