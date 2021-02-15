Advertisement

Register by Tuesday to vote in Grovetown city election

Grovetown City Hall
Grovetown City Hall(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special election is coming up in Grovetown to fill the City Council seat left open by the late Allen Transou.

He passed away in November, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tuesday is the last day you can register to vote for the special election on March 16.

Only people who live in the Grovetown city limits can cast a ballot.

Early voting begins Feb. 22 at the old Euchee Creek Library.

On Election Day, these voting sites will be open:

  • Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road
  • Grovetown United Methodist Church, 206 E. Robinson Ave.
  • Grovetown Public Safety Station 2, 5555 Harlem Grovetown Road
  • Grove First Baptist Church, 108 W. Robinson Ave.

To contact the Columbia County Board of Elections, email vote@columbiacountyga.gov.

