Possible sighting reported after inmate escapes Screven County Jail

Frederick Lamont Jones
Frederick Lamont Jones(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after an inmate escaped from the Screven County jail, there was a possible sighting, but he still remains on the loose.

Frederick Lamont Jones, age 38, escaped Saturday night from the jail, where he was being held on an armed robbery charge.

Investigators on Sunday said they had gotten a report of a possible sighting in the area of Buttermilk Road and Quail Hollow near Millen Highway.

They said he may still be wearing orange clothes from the jail.

There’s a $1,000 reward for information leading to his return.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact deputies at 912-564-2013.

