Advertisement

Philippines demands more U.S. security aid to retain pact

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers...
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.(Richard Madelo/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration wants considerably more U.S. military aid in exchange for not abrogating a key security pact with Washington.

The official rejected criticism that the blunt demand resembled extortion.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says the Philippines has received much less security assistance from the U.S. than Pakistan and other countries despite Manila’s long treaty alliance with Washington.

Roque did not specify how much more the U.S. should provide in exchange for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.

Duterte said in a speech last week that if the U.S. wants to retain the military agreement, which he ordered abrogated in February last year, “they have to pay.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes vehicle into Goshen Road home
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
RCSO responded to the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta in response to a reported gunshot...
At least one injured in Second Avenue shooting
Frederick Lamont Jones
Inmate escapes Screven County Jail
Aiken County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
New enrollment window opens for health insurance shoppers
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this...
Haley accused of changing positions on Trump since Capitol riot
A moving truck was found to be holding a grisly secret.
Dismembered body found in moving truck in Philly; man arrested
A moving truck was found to be holding a grisly secret.
Man charged in connection with dismembered body in Pa.