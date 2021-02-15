Advertisement

North Augusta DPS fights trailer fire on Aster Drive

(WTVG)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
N. AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a call about a structure fire in a trailer on Aster Drive, right off Carolina Springs Road.

Dispatch told News 12 the fire occurred on lot 9, and they did not believe the fire was fully involved. They say firefighters were fighting through mostly smoke.

Investigators say no one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire.

The call came in at 7:57 p.m.

