No. 1 South Carolina gets 19 from Henderson, beats LSU 66-59

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 19 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina beat LSU 66-59. It was the 31st straight victory over Southeastern Conference teams for the Gamecocks.

They last lost to a league opponent in the 2019 SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Zia Cooke had 13 points and Boston notched her 10th double-double this season and 23rd of her career.

The 6-foot-5 Boston also had six blocks as the Gamecocks won their 12th straight game over LSU. Jailin Cherry had a career-high 19 points to lead the Tigers.

