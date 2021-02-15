Advertisement

Local defendant denied a new trial in slaying that left his ex with 37 stab wounds

Nathan Mims, February 2021
Nathan Mims, February 2021(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County convicted murderer Nathan Mims has lost his bid for a new trial in the 2014 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend Naty Ortiz-Ramos.

The victim was stabbed 37 times, including punctures of her heart and left lung.

After a March 2016 trial, a jury found Mims guilty of counts that included malice murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder count.

Mims filed a motion for new trial on April 19, 2016, and an amended motion on Aug. 21, 2017.

The trial court denied the motion on March 6, 2019. Mims appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, which on Monday denied that appeal.

He claimed that evidence presented at his trial was insufficient to sustain his convictions because it showed he could not control himself and thus was not responsible for the killing.

The Supreme Court said the jury was not required to believe his explanation of the killing, and that the evidence was sufficient to convict him.

So the high court affirmed the lower court’s denial of a new trial.

The high court also noted that Mims made a passing argument that his convictions should be vacated and the matter remanded “for a new competency evaluation and, if appropriate thereafter, a new trial.” But Mims did not list the competency issue as an error, so it wasn’t a valid route for the appeal. In addition, he offered no support for his suggestion that he should receive another competency evaluation, the high court said.

