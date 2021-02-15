Georgia leaders to discuss vaccine hesitancy in Peach State

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia leaders continue to educate the public concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although there are a number of people still hesitant about getting the shot, a lot of people are eagerly waiting to book an appointment.

It’s been a slow process since taking off in December, but the state says we are seeing progress with vaccinations.

Georgia is still in Phase 1a+, which includes health care workers, first responders, and seniors over 65 and their caregivers.

According to the state, more than 664,000 seniors have been able to at least get their first dose of the vaccine. The state says, so far, it has administered around 75-percent of the doses received by the federal government.

As pharmacies and local health departments continue to administer the shots this week, Georgia’s leaders are addressing vaccine hesitancy.

On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp, Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, and Gainesville community leaders will participate in a roundtable to discuss vaccine hesitancy and equity among members of the Latino community in Gainesville. This as the state is seeing a low number of Black, Latino, and Asian Georgians receiving the vaccine.

Remember, the Georgia Department of Public Health has made a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. You can see that list by clicking here.

