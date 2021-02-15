Daniel Berger has the final say and wins at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Berger has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 30-foot eagle on the final hole. That gave him a two-shot victory over Maverick McNealey.

Jordan Spieth will have to wait to end his long drought without a victory. Spieth took a two-shot lead into the final round, was caught quickly and never got anything going. Berger tied for lead early with an eagle putt on the par-5 second hole.

And then he finished it off with an eagle. Patrick Cantlay finished third. Berger has two victories in eight months since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic.

