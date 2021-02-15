Advertisement

Daniel Berger has the final say and wins at Pebble Beach

Daniel Berger poses with the championship trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge...
Daniel Berger poses with the championship trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament after a playoff round at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Berger has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 30-foot eagle on the final hole. That gave him a two-shot victory over Maverick McNealey.

Jordan Spieth will have to wait to end his long drought without a victory. Spieth took a two-shot lead into the final round, was caught quickly and never got anything going. Berger tied for lead early with an eagle putt on the par-5 second hole.

And then he finished it off with an eagle. Patrick Cantlay finished third. Berger has two victories in eight months since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes vehicle into Goshen Road home
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
RCSO responded to the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta in response to a reported gunshot...
At least one injured in 2nd Avenue shooting
Frederick Lamont Jones
Inmate escapes Screven County Jail
Child in Beech Island swimming pool incident dies

Latest News

No. 1 South Carolina gets 19 from Henderson, beats LSU 66-59
Jones, No. 11 Alabama blow out Georgia, 115-82
Jordan Spieth, right, celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after Spieth holed a bunker shot...
Late eagle from the fairway stakes Spieth to lead at Pebble
Driver Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 2,...
Jordan set to make NASCAR debut with Wallace at Daytona 500