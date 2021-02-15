Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Foggy start this morning with slick roads, steady temps. in the low 40s.

Today's Rain Totals (WRDW)

Lighter showers will be possible early today with temperatures a little warmer in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will move through tonight into Tuesday bringing the chance for some steadier rain with clearing expected by Tuesday morning. Some locations could receive another quarter of an inch.

Tuesday afternoon looks mostly sunny with temperatures warmer in the low 60s and finally above average! The sunshine sticks around for Wednesday but another area of low pressure will be moving in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing the chance for more rain. As of now, we could be seeing an additional 1-2 inches with this system. Showers look to clear out by Friday afternoon with some sunshine to start next weekend. Rain totals from this weekend through next Friday look to be around 4 inches. Keep it here for updates.

