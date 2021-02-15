Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS possible later this evening into tonight. A strengthening area of low pressure will bring a warm front then cold front to the area this afternoon through tonight. Showers will be possible this afternoon, but the thunderstorm threat will be this evening into tonight between 6PM and midnight. The severe threat is mainly for our central and southern counties. Some storms could be capable of producing strong gusts and even large hail. The one limiting factor to severe weather is our current wedge conditions with a shallow layer of cold air near the surface. The warm front will have to battle the wedge in order to produce stronger storms.

Isolated severe storms are possible this evening into tonight. (WRDW)

The severe threat will be over once the front moves east of the CSRA later tonight. We will see cold air move in behind the front with lows ranging from the 30s and 40s early Tuesday morning. A steady wind out of the west between 10-15 mph will last most of the day Tuesday. We are expecting low level clouds early in the day before seeing skies clear in the afternoon. Highs will be below average Tuesday, but we should be able to at least see the low 50s in the afternoon in most spots of the CSRA.

Wednesday morning is looking cold with lows dropping to the upper 20s. Skies will gradually fill up with clouds during the day Wednesday, but we should remain dry with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 50s Winds will be out of the east between 3-8 mph.

Rain chances will increase again Wednesday night as our next area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will stay warmer Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain chances will be high Thursday as the area of low pressure continues through the region. Thunderstorms look possible Thursday and some could be severe. We will be in the warm sector of the approaching system and have most of the ingredients needed for severe storms to develop. We will continue to monitor. Highs on Thursday will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

The area of low pressure should be moving east of the region Friday with gradual clearing throughout the day. Temperatures Friday are expected to start in the mid 40s early and gradually warm up to the mid 50s.

The weekend currently looks dry, sunny, and cool! Lows will be near 30 and highs in the 50s both days.

