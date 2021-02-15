COVID-19 updates: Good news on declining cases, rising vaccinations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some good news for daily new COVID-19 cases in the country: Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the number of daily new cases has dropped to a third of what it was just a month ago .

In January, we recorded more than 300,000 cases per day. Now it has fallen to fewer than 100,000.

Meanwhile, health experts are monitoring cases of new variants..

A patient in France was recently re-infected with the COVID strain from South Africa, and British officials say new research shows the United Kingdom strain could be deadlier than they first thought.

Here at home, an effort to get more people vaccinated in the Peach State continues.

As of this past weekend, just under 1.5 million Georgians had gotten their first dose of the vaccine.

But as the CDC works to increase availability and build trust in minority communities, experts say that nationwide, only 5 percent of African Americans, 11 percent of Latinos and 6 percent of Asian Americans have received the vaccine.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office also announced more locations that will be available for vaccines, including 12 CVS sites, Kroger, Publix and Walmart.

They opened on Friday.

No COVID tests required for U.S. flights

If you have plans to travel to another state anytime soon, the CDC says you don’t have to get tested for COVID-19.

The agency says it decided not to make tests a requirement for domestic travel.

Instead, officials say they will continue to look at other options for preventing the spread on planes.

While there is no test requirement, the CDC highly encourages you not to travel during the pandemic.

And if you do decide to travel, officials recommend you to quarantine and get tested before and after your trip.

Biden talks with Georgia business owners

President Joe Biden is meeting with business owners to talk about what kind of help they need right now during the pandemic.

He talked with two Atlanta brothers who own a restaurant and explained how he wants to help small businesses survive.

“I put together a rescue plan that provides tens of billions of dollars in grants to small businesses,” Biden said. “We have to invest more, not less.”

Biden’s meeting was part of his “Weekly Conversations.” the goal is to continue the tradition of the country hearing from the president, similar to Franklin Roosevelt’s fireside chats and Ronald Reagan’s radio addresses.

