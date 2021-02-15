Augusta jail fills as pandemic adds pressure to jury trial backlog

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charles B. Webster Detention Center can house 1,050 inmates, and right now, there are about 1,000.

While a delay in jury trials due to COVID-19 has certainly worsened this problem, overcrowding is nothing new.

“Just in population, when a city grows, of course, crime grows,” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

According to Roundtree, the inmate population at Charles B. Webster has been a growing problem for the past four years. Add in a pandemic, a backlog of jury trials, and more than 5,000 outstanding arrest warrants dating all the back to 1986:

“That’s the perfect storm of an overcrowding of a facility,” Roundtree said.

Roundtree says people don’t often get the full picture.

“The misconception comes up that we’re just incarcerating people for the sake of keeping, and I’ll make this quite clear. Every person in my jail that I can let out, that I can let out safely, we’re trying everything we can,” he said.

Out of the more than 1,000 inmates at the facility, Roundtree says more than 800 of them are felons or violent offenders who cannot be safely released.

“We’re not keeping people for disorderly conduct. We’re not keeping people for shoplifting cases,” he explained.

The department recently presented a SPLOST proposal to the county commission that comes in the form of a $25 million, 200-bed facility. This would separate the low-level offenders from the violent ones -- helping alleviate some of the pressure.

The proposal was shot down.

“Now it becomes a safety issue again not just for the inmates of Richmond County, but for the deputy jailers and the complete staff that work at our facility,” Roundtree said.

Roundtree tells us they do have an emergency plan in case the jail reaches full capacity, and that’s to move a few dozen inmates over to the Richmond County Correctional Institution. But he says that is a very short-term solution to a long-term problem.

