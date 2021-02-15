Advertisement

Augusta contestant to appear tonight on ‘Jeopardy!’

Karen Ellestad
Karen Ellestad(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta will be represented tonight by a local educator on the nationally televised quiz show “Jeopardy!”

The program airs at 7:30 p.m. on WRDW Channel 12.

Karen Ellestad is one of the three contestants selected out of 300,000 test-takers in the show’s standard format, where contestants are given 50 categories, 50 clues and 15 seconds to submit an answer. Ellestad is an educator and chaplain at the Episcopal Day School in Augusta.

On a lark, she took an online test along with 300,000 other people across the U.S. After two more quiz calls, the staff at “Jeopardy!” they called her in December and invited her to come be a contestant on the television show.

She scrambled to find last-minute substitutes for her classes and off she went to film in Culver City, Calif. She earned her Master’s of Divinity from the Boston University School of Theology and her Bacheolor of Arts from Centre College. She is passionate about sharing her love of learning with others, hiking, travel, modern European history, and Arsenal Football. She also spends time volunteering with youths and raises money for Teen Suicide Prevention.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes vehicle into Goshen Road home
RCSO responded to the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta in response to a reported gunshot...
At least one injured in Second Avenue shooting
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes into Augusta home
Aiken County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Nathan Mims, February 2021
Local defendant denied a new trial in slaying that left his ex with 37 stab wounds
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Dismantling DHEC: South Carolina considers fate of its huge health agency