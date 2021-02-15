Augusta contestant to appear tonight on ‘Jeopardy!’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta will be represented tonight by a local educator on the nationally televised quiz show “Jeopardy!”

The program airs at 7:30 p.m. on WRDW Channel 12.

Karen Ellestad is one of the three contestants selected out of 300,000 test-takers in the show’s standard format, where contestants are given 50 categories, 50 clues and 15 seconds to submit an answer. Ellestad is an educator and chaplain at the Episcopal Day School in Augusta.

On a lark, she took an online test along with 300,000 other people across the U.S. After two more quiz calls, the staff at “Jeopardy!” they called her in December and invited her to come be a contestant on the television show.

She scrambled to find last-minute substitutes for her classes and off she went to film in Culver City, Calif. She earned her Master’s of Divinity from the Boston University School of Theology and her Bacheolor of Arts from Centre College. She is passionate about sharing her love of learning with others, hiking, travel, modern European history, and Arsenal Football. She also spends time volunteering with youths and raises money for Teen Suicide Prevention.

