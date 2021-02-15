Advertisement

Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth

This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When a home invader targeted an elderly Aiken County couple, he didn’t know what he was in for.

They fought back.

It happened not long before 1 p.m. Monday when a man knocked on the door of a home on Dicks Street near Beech Island.

He reportedly said he was looking for his dog.

When the door was opened, the man pushed his way into the home of a man and a woman who are 79 and 81 years old, according to a family member.

The husband is a veteran.

The couple fought back, knocking down the intruder who was wielding a knife.

He apparently lost some teeth in the encounter.

The suspect was taken into custody and the elderly couple were taken away in an ambulance to be checked and treated.

The husband and wife as well as the intruder suffered cuts.

But at least one of them was in good spirits.

The wife was a bit bloody and her head was wrapped up, but she waved goodbye to her family as she was taken to an ambulance, making them laugh.

