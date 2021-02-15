Aiken County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

AIKEN COUNTY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery to an individual. The incident occurred Sunday evening around 9:27 p.m. at 1113 Edgefield Road.

Deputies say the robbery occurred at a residence, and no one was injured.

Investigators are looking for a white male suspect, who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

At one point, investigators had called for a dog team to assist in the search for the suspect, but they say the dog team was later cancelled.

Investigators were unable to provide any further information. Check back for updates.

