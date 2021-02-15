Advertisement

ACC postpones Clemson-Notre Dame men’s hoops

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Clemson’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The conference says in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.

A makeup date has not been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

