ACC postpones Clemson-Notre Dame men’s hoops
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Clemson’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
The conference says in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.
A makeup date has not been announced.
