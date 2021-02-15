2-state teachers urge against premature rush to reopen classrooms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CDC has released new guidelines for reopening schools, but some teacher groups in the two-state region say it’s still too early.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines included many familiar procedures, like mask-wearing and social distancing.

But the guidance also says if there are more than 100 new COVID cases per 100,000 people in a community, a return to full-in person learning is not recommended.

And the Palmetto State Teachers Association says based on that, South Carolina school districts would stay closed.

“There’s not a single district in South Carolina that’s outside of their high zone, their red zone, right now,” said Patrick Kelly, director of governmental affairs for the teacher group.

“Richland County was over 500 cases per 100,000 citizens last week, so literally five times above the CDC’s recommendation for middle and high school students to be attending school.”

Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association, also noted that 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible for many South Carolina schools. She says while most districts are offering both in-person and virtual learning options, only around 25% of parents are opting to keep their children online.

“Some of our classrooms have 30 students in them,” said East. “There is no social distancing. Desks are bumper to bumper in there.”

The Georgia Association of Educators, meanwhile, held a rally Saturday featuring members and school leaders who spoke about their respective efforts on how and when to open schools safely for all concerned, children, educators and education support professionals.

“GAE is pleased to see that the CDC has now clearly and succinctly laid out what is essential to safely reopen our public school buildings for in-person learning,” said Lisa Morgan, president of the association. “No one wants to return to our classrooms and school buildings more than our Georgia educators and education support professionals. We have dedicated our lives to helping our students’ and schools’ success.”

The association sent a letter to all superintendents in the state on its members’ willingness to return to in-person instruction but only when it is safe to do so as determined by CDC guidelines.

Among the measures the group called for in the letter to superintendents:

Utilize data on the spread of coronavirus in communities to determine whether instruction will be virtual, hybrid or in-person.

Expand vaccination efforts across the state to ensure there are enough vaccine doses so that everyone has equitable access to the vaccine and make sure distribution logistics are in place.

Work with local school districts and local officials to develop local protocols for the timely delivery of the vaccine.

Expand COVID-19 testing efforts to include local and equitable access to frequent rapid testing.

Implement the following mitigation efforts: Mandate and enforce mask-wearing, follow social distancing, keep groups small, ensure hand-washing, follow an OSHA review for ventilation of all schools, and implement screening testing to identify asymptomatic infected individuals.

About the CDC guidelines

The CDC stressed that the safest way to open schools is by making sure there is as little disease in a community as possible. The agency urged local officials to assess whether a bad outbreak is occurring in a community when making decisions about sending adults and children in to schools.

That said, high community transmission does not necessarily mean schools cannot be open — especially those at the elementary level. If school mitigation measures are strictly followed, the risk of spread in the schools should still be low, the guidance suggests.

The document suggests that when things get risky, elementary schools can go hybrid, providing in-person instruction at least on some days, but that middle and high schools might go virtual.

Government officials estimate that about 60% of K-12 schools right now have some form of in-person learning going on, though in many cases it may be part-time.

Schools also can tighten up restrictions for the in-person learning that is going on. For example, the CDC continues to recommend that children be spaced 6 feet apart in school settings. But it should be required when there’s a worrisome surge of new infections in the community, said Greta Massetti, a CDC official who led much of the work on the new guidance.

The Associated Press and WTOC contributed to this report