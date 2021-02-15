Advertisement

1,400 vaccination slots open up through AU Health

By Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available this week, Augusta University Health announced Monday morning.

About 400 appointments are available Tuesday at AU Health’s Aiken vaccination clinic and about 1,000 are available Wednesday at its mass vaccination hub at 2834 Washington Road in Augusta.

Individuals meeting criteria for vaccinations in Georgia and South Carolina are eligible to register at https://covid.augustahealth.org/vaccine/.

In Georgia, vaccinations are open to:

  • Health care workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
  • Adults age 65 and older and their caregivers
  • Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

In South Carolina, vaccinations are open to a similar group.

Although there were concerned that icy weather to the north might affect vaccine shipments to the CSRA, that hasn’t been the case.

UPDATES | Good news on declining cases, rising vaccinations

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes vehicle into Goshen Road home
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
RCSO responded to the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta in response to a reported gunshot...
At least one injured in Second Avenue shooting
Frederick Lamont Jones
Inmate escapes Screven County Jail
Aiken County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

South Carolina State House
S.C. Senate committee to review small annual teacher raises
Frederick Lamont Jones
Possible sighting reported after inmate escapes Screven County Jail
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia leaders to discuss vaccine hesitancy in Peach State
Southeast Health usually prepares between 200 to 250 vaccines a day, but this week as one of...
South Carolina data could show how fairly vaccine is being distributed