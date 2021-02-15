1,400 vaccination slots open up through AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available this week, Augusta University Health announced Monday morning.

About 400 appointments are available Tuesday at AU Health’s Aiken vaccination clinic and about 1,000 are available Wednesday at its mass vaccination hub at 2834 Washington Road in Augusta.

Individuals meeting criteria for vaccinations in Georgia and South Carolina are eligible to register at https://covid.augustahealth.org/vaccine/.

In Georgia, vaccinations are open to:

Health care workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Adults age 65 and older and their caregivers

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

In South Carolina, vaccinations are open to a similar group .

Although there were concerned that icy weather to the north might affect vaccine shipments to the CSRA, that hasn’t been the case .

