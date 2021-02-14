Advertisement

White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday, and said Ducklo’s decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” Psaki said.

It’s the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney Strader
Deputies find 33-year-old woman who’d been reported missing
Rashad Carter, 42, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and child cruelty.
Burke County teacher booked on child cruelty, assault charges
Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
Deputies need the public’s help in finding 80-year-old Arzelma Louise Rountree. (The car...
Missing 80-year-old woman has been found
If a business in West Virginia wants to ban cash due to COVID-19, it is allowed, according to...
Interested in one of the new jobs coming to Trenton? Here’s how to apply

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Rain Chances- Augusta
Anthony's Full 6pm Forecast: 2/13/21
"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
GOP’s McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012 file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera"...
‘The Bachelor’ host stepping away after racial controversy