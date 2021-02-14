Local YMCA branches giving of free ‘blessing bags’ of food

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food insecurity is always an issue, but during the pandemic it’s come into the spotlight even more.

That’s why the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta wants you to know it can help.

It’s giving out free “blessing bags” full of food.

The bags will be available for pickup on Tuesdays at area YMCA branches or on Saturdays at YMCA Team Headquarters. Each bag contains shelf-stable groceries for seven days of meals. The Y will provide one bag per child.

If you can’t make a pickup day, you can call your local Y branch and schedule a pickup.

Any bags remaining at branch closing will be first come, first served on the following Wednesday.

You do need to register 24 hours in advance. For registration information, visit https://thefamilyy.org/programs/22511826/#division_2174354.

