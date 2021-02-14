Advertisement

Late eagle from the fairway stakes Spieth to lead at Pebble

Jordan Spieth, right, celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after Spieth holed a bunker shot...
Jordan Spieth, right, celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after Spieth holed a bunker shot on a playoff hole on the 18th hole to win the Travelers Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cromwell, Conn. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Good signs keep appearing for Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He was two shots behind with three holes to play when he holed out from 160 yards for eagle and Daniel Berger went out-of-bounds on the final hole.

The result was a 71 for Spieth and a two-shot lead going into the final round. Spieth is trying to end more than three years without a victory.

Berger took double bogey on the final hole for a 72. Patrick Cantlay birdied his last hole for a 70.

They were among those two shots behind.

