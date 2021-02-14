Late eagle from the fairway stakes Spieth to lead at Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Good signs keep appearing for Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He was two shots behind with three holes to play when he holed out from 160 yards for eagle and Daniel Berger went out-of-bounds on the final hole.

The result was a 71 for Spieth and a two-shot lead going into the final round. Spieth is trying to end more than three years without a victory.

Berger took double bogey on the final hole for a 72. Patrick Cantlay birdied his last hole for a 70.

They were among those two shots behind.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.