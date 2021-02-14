Advertisement

Jordan set to make NASCAR debut with Wallace at Daytona 500

Driver Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 2,...
Driver Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Jordan is set to make his official debut as a NASCAR team owner in Sunday’s Daytona 500. His 23XI Racing team has Bubba Wallace as the driver.

The 27-year-old Wallace has answered countless questions about what Jordan is like since the formation of the team was announced late last year. Jordan and Wallace had never met because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan, Wallace and team co-owner Denny Hamlin all filmed a promo scheduled to air on Fox before the race.

