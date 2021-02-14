Jordan set to make NASCAR debut with Wallace at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Jordan is set to make his official debut as a NASCAR team owner in Sunday’s Daytona 500. His 23XI Racing team has Bubba Wallace as the driver.

The 27-year-old Wallace has answered countless questions about what Jordan is like since the formation of the team was announced late last year. Jordan and Wallace had never met because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan, Wallace and team co-owner Denny Hamlin all filmed a promo scheduled to air on Fox before the race.

