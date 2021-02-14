Inmate escapes Screven County Jail

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate is on the run after escaping the Screven County Jail on Saturday night, according to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Frederick Lamont Jones, age 38, was being held on an armed robbery charge.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact deputies at 912-564-2013.

A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to his capture. You can remain anonymous.

