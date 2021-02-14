How and why 2-state senators voted as they did in impeachment

WASHINGTON - Both of South Carolina’s Republican senators voted Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump at the end of his second impeachment trial.

And both of Georgia’s senators voted the other way, joining every other Democrat in the Senate and seven Republicans to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock issued this statement after the vote:

“If Donald Trump’s actions were not impeachable, then nothing is. My vote today reflects that deeply-held conviction.

“We witnessed firsthand a vile attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters, and an egregious interruption of the peaceful transfer of power by the President of the United States. Accountability is critical to our nation moving forward and addressing the challenges so many families and communities face. And as a voice for the people of Georgia in the Senate, I take seriously my duty to defend our Constitution and uphold the values of our democracy.

“My colleagues who voted ‘not guilty’ had an opportunity and a moral obligation to choose principle over politics—and sadly, they chose politics in a trial where the human consequences could hardly be more tragic and the stakes could not be higher. The people—including those who bravely served and defended the Capitol—have been done a grave disservice. But somehow we must begin to turn the page, and continue the people’s work.”

After the vote, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff tweeted:

“Trump attempted to seize the Presidency despite electoral defeat. He intimidated election officials, provoked a violent assault on the Capitol, and left Congress and the Vice President to the mob. His disgrace is total and his apologists in Congress are marked by history.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott each voted not guilty, both joining 41 other senators in voting to acquit the former president. A total of 34 not guilty votes were needed in order to acquit Trump.

“There is no doubt that January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history. It will be part of President Trump’s term in office,” said Graham in a statement following Saturday’s vote. “This was an impeachment effort driven by passion and hatred against President Trump. In their drive to convict former President Trump, the House Managers totally ignored bedrock legal standards. No hearings in the House of Representatives. No witnesses. No testimony. And the outrageous claim the First Amendment does not apply to political speech.”

Graham also accused the House of assigning complete blame to Trump, and claimed the trial record was built on “hearsay upon hearsay.”

“I fear that if this model is followed in the future,” he concluded. “Impeachment to disqualify one from holding office based on partisan hatred – will become the norm. I hope I will be proven wrong, but it seems that impeachment based on partisan differences seems to be becoming the norm, not the exception.”

Scott did not immediately comment on his vote.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WMBF