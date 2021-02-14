Advertisement

Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down

Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced Friday that he is stepping down on July 1, in the middle of his term.

Melton said in a statement that he doesn’t yet know what he’ll do next, but that he is exploring opportunities “for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family.”

Melton was appointed to the state’s highest court in 2005 by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue.

He became chief justice in 2018.

He’s currently the only Black justice on the Georgia Supreme Court.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a successor.

