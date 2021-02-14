Flooding washes out rural McDuffie County road and dam

BONEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County Emergency Management confirms rain and flood conditions washed out Boneville Pond Road on Friday, Feb. 12.

The road has been closed in both directions since the incident, and county officials do not know when it will reopen. They say the road is a small access road and had very little thru-traffic prior to the incident.

At this time, officials believe what’s left of the dam can still hold the 10-acre pond. But they say if water levels rise again, it could wash out the rest of the dam.

Travelers in the area will need to find an alternate route for the time being.

