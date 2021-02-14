Advertisement

Flaherty, Soroka win in salary arbitration, Yarbrough loses

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka, center, throws during the third inning of the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka, center, throws during the third inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty and Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka won their salary arbitration cases, and Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost. Flaherty was awarded a raise from from $604,500 to $3.9 million rather than the Cardinals’ $3 million offer.

Soroka was given a raise from $583,500 to $2.8 million instead of the Braves’ $2.1 million offer. Yarbrough received a raise from $578,500 to $2.3 million rather than his $3.1 million request.

Players and teams have split six decisions. Austin Barnes, Ian Happ, Donovan Solano and Dansby Swanson remain scheduled for hearings next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney Strader
Deputies find 33-year-old woman who’d been reported missing
Rashad Carter, 42, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and child cruelty.
Burke County teacher booked on child cruelty, assault charges
Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
Deputies need the public’s help in finding 80-year-old Arzelma Louise Rountree. (The car...
Missing 80-year-old woman has been found
If a business in West Virginia wants to ban cash due to COVID-19, it is allowed, according to...
Interested in one of the new jobs coming to Trenton? Here’s how to apply

Latest News

Jones, No. 11 Alabama blow out Georgia, 115-82
Jordan Spieth, right, celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after Spieth holed a bunker shot...
Late eagle from the fairway stakes Spieth to lead at Pebble
Driver Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 2,...
Jordan set to make NASCAR debut with Wallace at Daytona 500
Beach High won Georgia’s first integrated state basketball championship
Beach High won Georgia’s first integrated state basketball championship