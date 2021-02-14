Flaherty, Soroka win in salary arbitration, Yarbrough loses

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty and Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka won their salary arbitration cases, and Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost. Flaherty was awarded a raise from from $604,500 to $3.9 million rather than the Cardinals’ $3 million offer.

Soroka was given a raise from $583,500 to $2.8 million instead of the Braves’ $2.1 million offer. Yarbrough received a raise from $578,500 to $2.3 million rather than his $3.1 million request.

Players and teams have split six decisions. Austin Barnes, Ian Happ, Donovan Solano and Dansby Swanson remain scheduled for hearings next week.

