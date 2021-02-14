Advertisement

Family, friends celebrate the life of ‘Cape Man’ Danny Ray

Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends, family, and fans gathered Saturday in remembrance of Augusta legend Danny Ray.

Danny Ray was laid to rest at the James Brown Arena today. Though many knew him as a hype man for James Brown, friends and family say they knew him as much more.

The ceremony took place on a center stage-- fitting for someone who spent so much time on one.

“I know that he’s in a better place, he’s in the living arms of God. And surely he’s breathing better than ever,” said Deanna Brown, daughter of James Brown.

Many remember James Brown as a show stopper, but friends say Danny Ray was a show starter as he set the stage for every performance.

“He was the most famous and celebrated emcee host in soul music. His voice set the tone for the James Brown show which was and remains by far the greatest soul show ever to hit the stage,” said Al Sharpton, a friend and civil rights activist. “But it was Danny who would set the mood.”

Samantha Johnson, an alumni the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, says he wasn’t just an entertainer.

“He was more than a cape man. He was a mentor to many young children. He was a beacon of hope in dark times,” said Johnson.

For Deanna Brown, he was a keeper of old memories reconnecting her back to her father James Brown.

“Him just giving me history-- my own history. My father. I loved every minute of it because I knew that I was learning something,” said Brown. “So that history, that wisdom that he had, I’m going to miss.”

And just as Danny Ray draped a cape over the King of Soul at his funeral in 2006, family and friends gave the original cape man a cape of his own.

“Over 45 years he draped a cape over my father. It was his turn to receive his own cape,” said Brown.

Instead of flowers, family of Danny Ray are asking for donations to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils for music scholarships for students.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child in Beech Island swimming pool incident dies
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Deputies need the public’s help in finding 80-year-old Arzelma Louise Rountree. (The car...
Missing 80-year-old woman has been found
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
Augusta mayor opens floor for discussion on commissioner pay
If a business in West Virginia wants to ban cash due to COVID-19, it is allowed, according to...
Interested in one of the new jobs coming to Trenton? Here’s how to apply

Latest News

Rain Chances- Augusta
Anthony's Full 6pm Forecast: 2/13/21
Child in Beech Island swimming pool incident dies
Congressman Rick Allen calling for schools to reopen
Voter
Georgia faith leaders come out against new voter bill