Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Yesterday was soggy and cold across the CSRA with temperatures only reaching the low 40s, nearly 20 degrees below average. We saw heavier showers and steady rain in the afternoon which led to a rainfall accumulation of over an inch here in Augusta.

Rain Totals-Augusta (WRDW)

Widespread showers are expected for your Valentine’s Day. We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs today will not warm up much from where we started, staying well below normal in the low to mid 40s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph keeping things chilly. We could see another 0.75″ - 1.75″ by the end of today bringing our rainfall totals to about 2 inches in the Augusta area/north of I-20 and 2-3 inches in our southern CSRA counties.

Lighter showers will be possible early in the day on Monday with temperatures a little warmer in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday bringing the chance for some steadier rain with clearing expected by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon looks mostly sunny with temperatures warmer in the mid 60s and finally above average. Another area of low pressure will be moving in by the end of the week bringing the chance for more rain. As of now we could be seeing an additional 1-2 inches with this system. Showers look to clear out by Friday afternoon with some sunshine to start next weekend. Rain totals today through next Friday look to range from 3-4 inches. Keep it here for updates.

